WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Mercer County Wawa

Valerie Musson
Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in Hightstown
Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in Hightstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a Mercer County Wawa store.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in Hightstown, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 06, 17, 46, 59 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 02, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $210 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 9.

