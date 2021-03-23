Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $935K Sold In Passaic County

Jon Craig
Utopia Deli
Utopia Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

A delicatessen in Passaic County has sold another winning New Jersey lottery ticket.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $935,897 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 16, 18, 21, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer, Utopia Deli (Jackpocket) will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The deli utilizes a mobile app called Jackpocket, which has reported several big lottery wins in recent months.

The deli is located at 355 Warwick Turnpike in  Hewitt.

