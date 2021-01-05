Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Middlesex College Student, 21, Killed In Mercer Dump Truck Crash ID'd
WINDFALL: NJ Lottery Jackpots Soar Above $850 Million

Jon Craig
MEGA-POWERBALL Jackpot totals Photo Credit: Facebook/ NY Lottery
MegaMillions jackpot is now more than $447 million. Photo Credit: MegaMillions.com

Only three times in Lottery history have the MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots climbed above $400 million each. This week marks one of those Mega-Powerball moments, state officials said.

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $447 million for Tuesday night's drawing, while the Powerball jackpot is $410 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. 

The increased MegaMillions jackpot is now the 9th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey has some advice for lottery players, “Anything can happen in Jersey, so don’t miss out on this opportunity for your chances at two big jackpots as we celebrate the New Year. It only takes one ticket to get in a game.”

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was over $400 million was on June 9, 2020, when a single ticket in Arizona won the $410 million prize. 

Tonight’s $447 million Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m.. All New Jersey Lottery MegaMillions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. 

The $410 million Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday at 10:59 pm.

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

