Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? Star Witness In Capitol Riot Hearing Has NJ Roots

A former White House aide considered a key witness in the events leading up to the Jab. 6 Capitol Riot hails from New Jersey.

Cassidy Hutchinson — an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and first live witness in the West Wing on Jan. 6, 2021 — testified that former President Trump was thrown into a violent fit of rage when lead Secret Service agent tried to stop him from joining the riot himself.

The Pennington native and Hopewell Valley Central High School graduate described an incident inside of the Secret Service limo known as "The Beast," with lead agent Bobby Engel, as reported by NBC News.

Trump apparently tried grabbing the wheel only after telling Engel, "I'm the effing president, take me up tot he Capitol now!" Hutchinson testified.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi disputed Hutchinson’s testimony. He said that a source close to the Secret Service said that while Trump was irate and demanded they drive to the Capitol, no one was assaulted and he never grabbed the steering wheel.

Hutchinson also said Meadows handed her a pen and note card to take his dictation on a potential statement for Trump to release during the riot, however, Former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann's spokesperson tells ABC News that he wrote the note.

Hutchinson during the hearing told the panel that that was her handwriting on the paper, and recalled scrawling the dictation around 3 p.m.

The New Jersey native has been questioned by the panel privately previously, and said that former President Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Meadows had discussed overturning the 2020 election by putting forth a fake slate of electors, CNN reports.

She also said Republican Congress members had inquired about pardons in the Jan. 6 attack and that Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry wanted former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark to take over the department, the news outlet said.

