Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

Wall Street Investor With NJ Tie Predicts Economic Downfall

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mike Novogratz
Mike Novogratz Photo Credit: Instagram/@mikenovo

A Virginia-raised investor with a tie to New Jersey is going viral for his recent prediction on the status of the economy.

“The economy is going to collapse,” Novogratz said in a Wednesday, June 15 interview with MarketWatch. “We are going to go into a really fast recession, and you can see that in lots of ways.”

The Princeton University graduate's remarks came shortly before the Federal Reserve raised inflation rates by 0.75 percent in an attempt to reduce inflation without going into a recession.

Novogratz, chief executive of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital, cited layoffs in several industries as one of the reasons for the biggest surge since 1994, Fortune reports. 

Despite this decision, economists predict a recession in 2023, reports say.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.