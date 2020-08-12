US Supreme Court Lets Pennsylvania Certify Biden Presidential Election Win

Democrat Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania can be certified, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The nine-justice court unanimously rejected a Republican congressman’s request to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its presidential election results in favor of the former vice president.

The one-line order, the latest blow to the Trump campaign, was issued with no dissents. The emergency petition was addressed to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who has jurisdiction over the Pennsylvania courts.

Alito referred it to the whole court, which issued the order.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.