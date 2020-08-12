Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Trenton Police Called To Fatal Shooting, 40th Homicide In 2020
US Supreme Court Lets Pennsylvania Certify Biden Presidential Election Win

Jon Craig
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Photo Credit: JoeBiden.com

Democrat Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania can be certified, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The nine-justice court unanimously rejected a Republican congressman’s request to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its presidential election results in favor of the former vice president. 

The one-line order, the latest blow to the Trump campaign, was issued with no dissents. The emergency petition was addressed to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who has jurisdiction over the Pennsylvania courts. 

Alito referred it to the whole court, which issued the order.

