US Marshals Capture Fugitive In Fatal Trenton Shooting In Bucks County, PA

Surveillance camera footage and police body cams helped identify a suspect in a recent fatal shooting in Trenton, authorities said.

The 24-year-old fugitive was caught on Friday by U.S. Marshals in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Dion Duncan was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection with the death of Ramire Harvey, 25, of Trenton, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Onofri said.

According to investigators, Duncan is shown walking into and out of a home near the shooting scene, in a change of clothes. Clothes worn during the shooting were found in the home as well as a .40-calibre Glock handgun -- stolen from Georgia -- that was allegedly used in the killing, the prosecutor said.

Ten spent bullet casings were found at the crime scene where police found Harvey dead in an Audi which had crashed after the shooting.

Duncan was arrested on Friday morning in Bristol, Pennsylvania, by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force. The prosecutor’s office was filing a motion to detain Duncan pending trial.

“Having multi-jurisdictional personnel available to not only retrieve but review surveillance video and body-worn camera footage with such expediency is what allowed detectives to solve this murder the same night," Onofri said.

About 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, Trenton police were called to the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Responding officers found Ramire Havery seated in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Audi sedan that had crashed into two parked cars near Poplar and Meade streets. The Audi had multiple bullet holes in the rear and passenger side of the vehicle. Harvey was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Review of body-worn camera footage from Trenton police officers who responded to Meade Street showed a suspect leaving a residence.

"Although the man had changed his clothes and attempted to conceal his face while in front of the officers, he was later identified as Dion Duncan," Onofri said.

Authorities have not disclosed a positive motive in the fatal shooting.

