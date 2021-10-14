Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: Bill Cosby Accused Of Sexual Assault In NJ According To Newly Filed Lawsuit
News

Trenton Shooting Victim, 26, Dies Of Multiple Gunshot Wounds 50 Yards From Police Officers

Jon Craig
900 Southard Street
900 Southard Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Trenton that took place near city police stationed near a housing project.

Police had reportedly been deployed there due to ongoing violence in Trenton.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating the overnight shooting that left one man dead at Donnelly Homes.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday,, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds fired at 900 Southard Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the Mercer CountyProsecutors Office. 

Also, a Trenton Police Donnelly Homes post was parked stationary approximately 50 yards away from the shooting and heard gunshots, she said.

 The police officers immediately drove toward the shots and found a male victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, DeBlasio said.. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Melvin Williams of Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, she said.

No arrests had been made. The investigation is ongoing.

 Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Scott Peterson of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

