Trenton Psych Hospital Patient Wanders Off: Police

Jon Craig
Joseph Michalski
Joseph Michalski Photo Credit: Ewing police

Police are on the lookout for a Trenton Psychiatric Hospital patient who wandered off the grounds.

Ewing police said they were notified by New Jersey Human Services Police about the missing person.

Joseph Michalski, 55, left in an unknown direction from his residential unit at the hospital, police said.

Michalski is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. 

Michalski was described as being non-violent with no legal status, no pending charges, and no detainers. 

If anyone sees Joseph Michalski or knows his whereabouts, please call your local police department or 911.

