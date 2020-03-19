Trenton Offers 'Grab And Go' Dinners For Children, Mercer Meals On Wheels Widens Delivery

The City of Trenton is distributing free dinners to children at these locations from 4 to 6 p.m.: Sam Naples Recreation Center, 611 Chestnut St.; West Ward Center, 351 Prospect St.; and the Ike Williams Recreation Center, 238 Clay St.

The Trenton-Area Soup Kitchen, meanwhile, is encouraging volunteers to help Mercer County distribute meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning this week, Meals on Wheels of Mercer County invites volunteers to meet at 10 a.m. at Daly’s Dining Hall on the Rider Campus.

Food will be loaded into cars and also can be distributed by volunteers on foot. College students home from college are welcome. Parking is available around the dining Hall. Please call their office if you have any questions -- 609-695-3483 -- or email info@mealsonwheelsmercer.org . On Facebook, the organization wrote: "We are in a time where we need neighbors helping neighbors, especially supporting our elders who have given us all so much! We are all in this together! Thank you!!!"

As announced earlier, Trenton School District will continue to provide free lunches for qualifying students.

"Grab and go" lunches for students are being distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at these four schools: Martin Luther King Elementary, 401 Brunswick Ave.; Mott Elementary, 45 Stokley Ave.; Kilmer K-8, 1300 Stuyvesant Ave.; and Trenton Central High School, 400 Chambers St.

Check in at http://www.trentonk12.org/ for updates.

Know any other cities or school districts doing this in New Jersey? If so, please email jon.craig@dailyvoice.com

