Trenton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting, 2nd Suspect Caught With Handgun

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Trenton last fall, authorities said.

Killed in the shooting was Chron Jenks, 34, of Ewing, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Trayvon Stokes, of Trenton, is charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses. Stokes was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Trenton.

A subsequent warranted search was made at Stokes' residence by members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Mercer County Tactical Response Team and the Trenton Police Department.

At the time of the search, Breeyon Jones, 34, was present and detained. Jones was charged with second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon after a handgun was recovered from his bedroom, Onofri said.

At about 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds of gunfire in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

Police found the victim on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Jenks was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Onofri said.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police, specifically lead task force Detective Karl Johnston. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCHTF at (609) 989-6406.

