Trenton Man, 46, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old man from Trenton was shot and killed over the weekend, authorities said.

Daniel Garvin was fatally wounded in the shooting at 8:21 p.m. on Friday, April 14, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Trenton Police received a ShotSpotter activation for six rounds in the area of 328 Rutherford Avenue. Trenton Police responded to the area and found a male behind 332 and 330 Rutherford Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

