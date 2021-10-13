Trenton Driver Left Pedestrian Crash Scene In Unsafe Van, NJ Police Say

A pre-dawn hit-and-run crash that injured a 52-year-old pedestrian from East Windsor remains under investigation, authorities said.

The 35-year-old driver of a Ford Econoline van, from Trenton, was arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to a crash report released by East Windsor Police Chief James A. Geary.

The crash occurred at 4:44 a.m. Monday on Route 130 near Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor, police said.

Robbinsville EMS and Capital Health paramedics took the hit-and-run crash victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, according to the report.

The injured pedestrian was identified as Carl J. Ewald, 52, of East Windsor, according to the police report. Ewald reportedly was treated but his condition was not immediately known.

The 2006 Econoline van's driver, Francisco Merino-Angel, 35, of Trenton, was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident, endangering an injured victim, failure to report, driving an unsafe vehicle and driving with a cracked windshield, according to the police report.

Merino-Angel was processed at East Windsor Police Headquarters and released with a pending court date, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the East Windsor Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call East Windsor Sgt. Ryan Ballard, the police department's Traffic Safety Unit supervisor at 609-448-5678 ext: 244

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.