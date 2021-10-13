Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Mercer County
News

Trenton Driver Left Pedestrian Crash Scene In Unsafe Van, NJ Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Route 130 at Hickory Corner Road
Route 130 at Hickory Corner Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pre-dawn hit-and-run crash that injured a 52-year-old pedestrian from East Windsor remains under investigation, authorities said.

The 35-year-old driver of a Ford Econoline van, from Trenton, was arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing the scene, according to a crash report released by East Windsor Police Chief James A. Geary.

The crash occurred at 4:44 a.m. Monday on Route 130 near Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor, police said. 

Robbinsville EMS and Capital Health paramedics took the hit-and-run crash victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, according to the report. 

The injured pedestrian was identified as Carl J. Ewald, 52, of East Windsor, according to the police report. Ewald reportedly was treated but his condition was not immediately known.

The 2006 Econoline van's driver, Francisco Merino-Angel, 35, of Trenton, was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident, endangering an injured victim, failure to report, driving an unsafe vehicle and driving with a cracked windshield, according to the police report. 

Merino-Angel was processed at East Windsor Police Headquarters and released with a pending court date, police said. 

The crash is being investigated by the East Windsor Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call East Windsor Sgt. Ryan Ballard, the police department's Traffic Safety Unit supervisor at 609-448-5678 ext: 244

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.