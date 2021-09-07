Trenton Doles Out COVID Pandemic 'Hazard Pay' For 1,000+ Public Workers

The City of Trenton issued a second paycheck this week for more than 1,000 municipal employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"Hazard pay" of up to $7,000 for any qualified public employee was distributed with regular paychecks on Thursday and Friday, a city spokesman said. The extra pay, including money given to part-time city workers and library employees, totaled more than $8 million.

Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora announced a first round of Trenton American Rescue Plan spending last month.

In addition to city worker hazard pay,'Trenton plans to spend more than $53 million in federal aid to ease the economic effects of the pandemic including $15 million in direct stimulus payments to city residents supporting youth and neighborhood programs; spending $22 million on crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure; and investing $16 million in job training, local businesses and development.

About one-fourth of Trenton's public workforce contracted the virus while doing their public jobs, city officials have said.

Hazard pay for part-time workers was prorated. Other municipal employees who took leaves or worked from home won't get the extra pay, the mayor said.

The Trenton City Council has not yet approved making direct stimulus payments to city property taxpayers, which the mayor suggested should total $500 per household.

