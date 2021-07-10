SWAT Team Arrests Trenton Pair In Fatal Robbery Of Princeton Man, 31

A SWAT team rounded up a pair of murder suspects, authorities said.

The fugitives, both from Trenton, were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal robbery of a 31-year-old man from Princeton, according to the Mercer County prosecutor.

Thaddeus J. Adams, 40, and Clarence Williams, 35, each were charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, two counts of robbery and multiple weapons offenses, Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Sunday's shooting victim was later identified as Elias Juarez Lopez, 31, of Princeton, Onofri said.

The suspects arrested Thursday by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team with help from Homicide Task Force detectives and the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force.

On Sunday at 12:50 a.m., police were called to Roebling Avenue and Washington Street on reports of gunfire. Lopez was found in the 800 block of Roebling with no pulse. He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

