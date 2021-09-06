State Report On 'Widespread' Prison Abuse Triggers NJ Corrections Commissioner's Resignation

A scathing report on alleged problems within the New Jersey prison system prompted Tuesday's resignation of the state Corrections Commissioner, officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy, at a press briefing, said he was very disturbed by the report, which focused on assaults by prison guards at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township, Hunderdon County.

Hicks was a 14-year employee of the state Department of Corrections who was appointed to the top prison job early last year.

State legislators have been pushing for improvements within the state prison system, and even considered impeaching Hicks.

Democratic Assemblywomen Gabriela Mosquera (D-Camden, Gloucester), Lisa Swain (D-Bergen, Passaic) and Angela McKnight (D-Hudson) issued a joint statement on Tuesday:

“Yesterday’s report was a truly disturbing look into the many failings of a system that allowed the women in its care to be assaulted and degraded by guards," the state Assemblywomen said, adding that they welcomed Hicks' resignation.

"This incriminating investigation highlighted significant issues in the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility that were ignored by those in a position of power to prevent and combat these problems," they said.

Gov. Murphy requested an independent review in January. after a report by NJ Advance Media that dozens of corrections officers were suspended when prisoners complained of being beaten.

Murphy has pledged to shut the women's prison down altogether.

