Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Six NJ Powerball Players Take Home $400K

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Corkscrew Wine & Liquor in Monroe Township
Corkscrew Wine & Liquor in Monroe Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

No one in the Garden State won Wednesday's $731 million Powerball jackpot.

But six New Jersey lottery players won prizes of at least $50,000 apiece and three others became Powerball millionaires, state officials said.

Six New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000. 

The winning numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing were: 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Multiplier number was 03.

The third-tier winning tickets from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing -- with a combined worth of $400,000 were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County ($150,000): Corkscrew Wine & Liquor, 355 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township;
  • Atlantic County ($50,000): Shop Rite #612, 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point;
  • Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #39225, 31-28 Broadway, Fair Lawn;
  • Camden County ($50,000): Wawa #8310, 201 W. Whitehorse Pike, Berlin;
  • Monmouth County ($50,000): Soda King, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan; and,
  • Ocean County ($50,000): Lacey Liquors, 349 Route 9, Lanoka Harbor.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for Saturday night's drawing. The top winning jackpot ticket worth $731 million was sold in Maryland, Lottery officials said.

ALSO SEE: New Jersey's Newest Powerball Millionaires

