Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Capital Health Medical Center
Capital Health Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports.

If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis currently offers will relocate to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, while the remainder would be removed, according to the report.

The abrupt shift would cause Trenton’s approximately 90,000 residents to feel a resounding impact in terms of quality and type of care, Health Care Connect board-certified patient advocate Jacqueline O’Doherty told the outlet.

While the agreement still needs to pass the approval process, the change would primarily affect elderly and lower-income residents — as well as eliminate hundreds of jobs, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.