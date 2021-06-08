Sex Toy Atop Fire Truck Popped Up During South Jersey Town Zoom Budget Meeting, Report Says

A sex toy attached to an image of a fire truck inadvertently popped up during a recent town budget hearing in Mercer County, according to a news report.

The embarrassing 13-second moment flashed across live Zoom online broadcast, according to NJ Advance Media.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin told NJ.com that an internal investigation identified the unnamed person with the obscene Zoom background. Their name has not been released.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Rich. Kraemer greets Mayor Jeff Martin at an October 2020 marking the dissolution of the township’s nine fire districts into one fire division effective Jan. 1 of this year. (Photo Courtesy of Community News Service.) Courtesy: CommunityNews.org

Hamilton Fire Chief Richard Kraemer was speaking about fire trucks during the Zoom intrusion.

The alleged Zoom offender posted an iPhone nickname, the media outlet reported.

Township officials have not released any other details including the name of the alleged web offender. The controversial meeting moment has since been blacked out on the internet.

