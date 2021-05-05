Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Armed Wayne Man Who Terrorized Couple At Delaware Water Gap Headed To Federal Prison
News

Report: Convicted Ohio Killer Extradited To NJ Prison In 30-Year-Old Mercer County Murder Case

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
John David Smith III
John David Smith III Photo Credit: Ohio Department of Correction

Convicted killer John David Smith III has served 20 years in an Ohio prison for murdering his first wife.

Now, Smith faces murder charges in South Jersey for killing his second wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, 30 years ago in West Windsor, according to news reports.

Smith, who turned 70 on April 2, was extradited to Mercer County Correction Center to face new murder charges on Tuesday night, according to NJ Advance Media.

Gladden-Smith was last seen at the couple's West Windsor condominium in September 1991.

Smith, who was moved from the Marion Correctional Institution in Ohio, has been the subject of many television movies, crime series and books, including "Murder on Pleasant Drive," and episodes of Cold Case Files, Forensic Files and Medical Detectives.

Skull fragments found in a locker owned by Smith belong to a third, unidentified, woman, and a photograph found in his possession of an unidentified woman is the basis of an ongoing "Jane Doe" inquiry, reports have said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.