Report: Convicted Ohio Killer Extradited To NJ Prison In 30-Year-Old Mercer County Murder Case

Convicted killer John David Smith III has served 20 years in an Ohio prison for murdering his first wife.

Now, Smith faces murder charges in South Jersey for killing his second wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, 30 years ago in West Windsor, according to news reports.

Smith, who turned 70 on April 2, was extradited to Mercer County Correction Center to face new murder charges on Tuesday night, according to NJ Advance Media.

Gladden-Smith was last seen at the couple's West Windsor condominium in September 1991.

Smith, who was moved from the Marion Correctional Institution in Ohio, has been the subject of many television movies, crime series and books, including "Murder on Pleasant Drive," and episodes of Cold Case Files, Forensic Files and Medical Detectives.

Skull fragments found in a locker owned by Smith belong to a third, unidentified, woman, and a photograph found in his possession of an unidentified woman is the basis of an ongoing "Jane Doe" inquiry, reports have said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.