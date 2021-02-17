Racist Hackers Zoom Bomb Rider University Black Sorority Event

Officials at Rider University in Lawrenceville are condemning racism and hatred after a Zoom event for a black sorority was interrupted by dozens of individuals chanting racial slurs and content.

The virtual "Galentine's Day" event was hosted by Zeta Phi Beta sisters and another Greek organization on Feb. 11, as part of the university's Black History Month celebration, NJ.com reports.

Just five minutes before the party began, hosts noticed an "unusual number of users" waiting to enter the Zoom meeting, NJ.com says.

A number of uninvited users then changed their Zoom names to racist phrases, drew swastikas and drew racial slurs on the screen, the outlet reports.

University officials reported the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Zoom’s Trust and Security Team and the Lawrence Township Police Department, NJ.com reports.

Rider University officials released a statement on Instagram.

Several of the IP addresses of those responsible for the hateful and racial remarks were traced to California and the United Kingdom, university officials said.

Many of those, however, were "most likely proxies, VPNs or hacked computers and cannot be considered reliable," NJ.com says citing university officials.

