Prosecutor: Mercer County Police Officer Tampered With Records, Suspended

Jon Craig
Lawrence Township police
Lawrence Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lawrence Township PD

A Mercer County police officer has been suspended on charges he falsified records in an investigation, authorities said.

The Lawrence Township police officer was charged with disorderly persons offenses as a result of an internal affairs investigation, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Authorities discovered falsified records during a criminal investigation last month, Onofri said.

Lawrence Township Police Officer Andres Mejia, 42, submitted an arrest report to his superior officers on Aug.16 that it contained false and misleading information, the prosecutor said.

Mejia provided the name of a fictitious witness in his incident report, Onofri said.

Mejia has been suspended from the police department without pay.

In an unrelated investigation in May, three other police officers from Lawrence Township were charged with falsifying records, as reported here. 

Majia was charged with unsworn falsification and tampering with records, both disorderly persons offenses, the prosecutor said. He was served with a summons complaint on Thursday.

