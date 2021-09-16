Contact Us
Powerball Ticket Winner Worth $50K Sold At NJ Gas Station

Cecilia Levine
Whitehorse Mercerville Exxon on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton (Mercer County).
Whitehorse Mercerville Exxon on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton (Mercer County). Photo Credit: Google Maps

A third-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket rom the Wednesday, Sept. 15 drawing was sold at Whitehorse Mercerville Exxon on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton (Mercer County).

The winning numbers were: 01, 04, 18, 46, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 3X. 

More than 35,400 New Jersey players took home an estimated $205,373 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $457 million for the Saturday, Sept. 18, drawing.

