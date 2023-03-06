Contact Us
Pedestrian, 85, Killed In Trenton Crash: PD

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

An 85-year-old pedestrian was killed in Trenton on Sunday, March 4, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. on Route 29 north near Warren Street, according to Trenton Lt. Nathan Bolognini.

The victim's name had not been released because his next of kin had not been notified, the lieutenant said.

The driver called police from Pennsylvania and said he might have hit someone, Bolognini said.

No charges had been filed.

