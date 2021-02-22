Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Man Killed, 12 Others Displaced By Trenton Fire

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal fire on Elm Street. (Courtesy Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton)
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal fire on Elm Street. (Courtesy Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton) Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

A 46-year-old man from Trenton was killed in a three-alarm fire that gutted four homes over the weekend, authorities said.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, the fire started in a house at 19 Elm St., before spreading to three adjoining homes, city officials said. It took firefighters nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control, reports said.

The victim's name had not been released. 

At least 12 other neighbors had to find other housing because of fire damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious in origin.

About two hours later, another major fire was reported at 68 Race St., according to reports. No one was hurt because of that electrical fire, but at least two people were displaced from their home, authorities said. 

