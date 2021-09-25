NJ Jail Mistakenly Releases Robbery Suspect Wanted In Ohio

An Ohio robbery suspect "walked out" of a New Jersey jail after appearing in court on a local charge, authorities said.

The Mercer County Correctional Center mistakenly released the inmate, the county said in a statement Friday.

Clark Green Jr., 54, was set free about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Trenton, county officials said.

Green was being held at Mercer County Jail since Aug. 31 on a local theft by deception charge which was resolved Thursday, the county said. Through an interstate agreement with Ohio, Green was supposed to remain in custody pending his extradition.

The U.S Marshal's NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force is handling the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.

