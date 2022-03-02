NJ Attorney General Co-Leads National Probe Into Whether TikTok Harms Kids, Teens, Young Adults

New Jersey law enforcers are co-leading a multi-state investigation into whether TikTok puts youngsters at physical and emotional risk, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced.

The probe centers on what Platkin called techniques used by TikTok to "increase both the frequency and duration of engagement by young users – children, teenagers and young adults – and on the potential harms that may result from such engagement."

It will also explore "what TikTok knows about such harms," the attorney said in announcing the endeavor on Wednesday, March 2.

A coalition of attorneys general from throughout the country has been investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) the past several months to determine whether Instagram is violating state consumer protection laws.

“If social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are violating our laws and exposing young users to psychological and physical harms, we will hold them accountable,” Platkin said.

Representatives of TikTok couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Joining New Jersey in co-leading the investigation is a bipartisan group of attorneys general from Nebraska, California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Also involved are "a broad group of participating attorneys general from across the country," he said.

Research "suggests a nexus between increased time spent online by young persons – particularly on social media platforms – and such ill effects as depression, anxiety, isolation, body image issues, cyber-bullying, eating disorders, and sleeplessness, among others," according to a letter from 44 attorneys general last May urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13.

“Failing to protect the mental health of children is a serious allegation,” said Acting New Jersey Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, Sean P. Neafsey. “We will investigate and hold accountable any company that fails to curb the known harmful effects of a product.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.