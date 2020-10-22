Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Murphy: Trenton Brothers' Shooting Deaths 'Despicable, Cowardly, Senseless Gun Violence'

Jon Craig
Gustavo Perez, left, and his younger brother, Johnny, were shot and killed in Trenton. Photo Credit: Provided

Gov. Phil Murphy called the deaths of two brothers in their Mercer County home a "despicable and cowardly shooting."

The governor offered his "deepest condolences" to family and friends of Gustavo Perez, 16, and Johnny Perez, 8, calling them “two young precious boys who were murdered (Tuesday) in Trenton in an act of senseless gun violence.”

Murphy mourned the Perez brothers during his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting in which police say six shots were fired.

Murphy added, "We remain focused and must remain focused on ending the scourge of gun violence -- not just in Trenton -- but in all of our communities.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created here to help the family pay the boys' funeral expenses. Michelle Mendez set up the online fundraising page with a goal of raising $20,000.

Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said the home was targeted but not necessarily the boys who were each shot once.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street. The two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police Department.

“We stand in full support of the Trenton police in their investigation into this despicable and cowardly shooting, and encourage anyone with information to step forward,” Murphy said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 609- 989-6406. Tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

Click here to get access to the GoFundMe page raising money for the Perez brothers' funeral expenses.

