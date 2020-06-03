Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Breaking News: Authorities: Ewing Man Charged With Murder In Pennsylvania Girlfriend's Shooting
News

Murphy Announces Opening Date For Bars, Outdoor Dining, These Towns Closing Entire Streets

Cecilia Levine
Rooftop at Exchange Place in Jersey City
Rooftop at Exchange Place in Jersey City Photo Credit: @danteespo/Rooftop at Exchange Place

Officials are continuing to loosen New Jersey's coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he'll be signing an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to begin offering in-person and outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will be issuing a special ruling to allow liquor license-holders to apply for a one-time permit to expand their premises for service. Local ordinances must be complied with and municipal approval will be a requirement, the governor added.

Many towns have already announced the closure of local streets so bars and restaurants can safely use sidewalks and streets for business. So far, Hillsdale, Ridgewood, Hoboken and Red Bank have moved toward doing so.

The moves comes two days after the governor announced opening dates for outdoor dining, salons and nonessential retail stores.

"Our future is bright," Murphy said. "We will get there – but, first, we have to see our way through this emergency."

