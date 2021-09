A motorist was reportedly trapped after a vehicle overturned during rush-hour in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday near Second Avenue and Whitehead Road in Hamilton Township, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report at about 5 p.m. said one of the crash victims was unresponsive and the vehicle was "on its side" and reportedly smoking.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.