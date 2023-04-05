Motorcyclist Critically Hurt In West Windsor Crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical head injuries during a crash in Mercer County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 4, at 7:34 p.m, West Windsor Township Police dispatch received calls about a serious crash on Old Trenton Road at Mercer County Park, West Windsor police said.

West Windsor Township Fire & Emergency Services, MICU, and Robbinsville Township Fire Rescue all responded. The motorcyclist was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with severe and life-threatening head injuries, police said.

His name had not been released.

His 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Old Trenton Road when it struck the rear of a 2004 Freightliner Tractor Trailer, police said. The Harley Davidson continued into the southbound lane of Old Trenton Road and struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the southbound lane, police said. The Harley Davidson re-entered the northbound lane of Old Trenton Road and was struck by a 2020 Ford F-150. The F-150 driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening back injury, police said.

The roadway was closed near the collision for more than four hours.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information contact Traffic Officer F. Sabatino at (609) 799-1222, an anonymous tipline at (609) 799-0452, or Sabatino@westwindsorpolice.com.

