Motorcyclist, 22, Dies In Robbinsville Crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a Toyota Camry in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash took place at 5:49 p.m. Friday, March 31, near Route 539 (Old York Road) and Montgomery Way in Robbinsville, police said.

The motorcyclist, of Allentown in Monmouth County, was brought to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Robbinsville police said.

His identity had not been released pending notification of kin.

A 47-year-old man from Yardley, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was driving the Toyota Camry. Has was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Robbinsville police at 609-259-3900.

