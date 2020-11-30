Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $10K In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Lucky Hightstown Mart
Lucky Hightstown Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold in Friday's Mega Millions game, state Lottery officials said.

A player in Mercer County matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn on Friday to win $10,000. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Hightstown Mart Inc. at 119 Franklin St. in Hightstown.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 27 drawing were: 04, 10, 27, 35, and 58. The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $229 million.

