Man Shot Twice In Trenton Dies 2 Hours Later, No Arrests Yet

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Scene of a fatal shooting late Wednesday in Trenton
Scene of a fatal shooting late Wednesday in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATED: First responders were called to a report of gunfire late Wednesday in Trenton, authorities said. 

An unidentified victim, shot twice, died about two hours after shots were fired, according to the Mercer County Prosector's Office.

The shooting reportedly occurred about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near 43 N. Stockton St., according to the Mercer County Prosector's Office.

An Hispanic victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot twice, an assistant prosecutor said on Thursday. 

He was taken to Capital Health System-Fuld and pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m., she said. 

An investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Anonymous tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

