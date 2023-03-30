Jersey Shore Man Arrested In $43K Break-In At East Windsor Bowl & Recreation

A 28-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was arrested in connection with a break-in at a Mercer County business last fall, authorities said.

William Kleber 3rd of Manalapan was arrested on Friday, March 24, for the burglary in East Windsor, police said.

The break-in occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, at East Windsor Bowl & Recreation, 529 Route 130, police said.

More than $30,000 in cash and merchandise were stolen from the business, police said.

The facility also sustained another $13,000 in damage due to the incident, police said.

Detective Gregory Hager was able to identify a suspect through the development of both physical and digital forensic evidence, police said.

Klaber was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

