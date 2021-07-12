Contact Us
News

Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

Bob's Corner Deli
Bob's Corner Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

There are a pair of lucky Jersey Cash 5 players who will split a jackpot worth more than $1 million, officials said.

Both state Lottery players matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,040,542 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday's drawing. 

Each ticket is worth $520,271

The winning numbers were: 12, 24, 26, 34, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

The prize-winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: Bob’s Corner Deli at 488 Delaware Ave. in Roebling; and,
  • Middlesex County: Vida Inc. at 64 Jackson St. in South River.

