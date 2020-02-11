Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'I Got A Jail Cell For You': Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Warns Against Stealing Votes

Cecilia Levine
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Photo Credit: Philadelphia District Attorney Facebook

Philadelphia's Election Task Force is not one to mess with.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday morning outlined consequences for anyone attempting to steal votes from city residents on Election Day

"If you are planning in Philadelphia to try to steal our votes, I got something for ya," he said outside of the Marian Anderson Recreation Center. 

"I got a jail cell, I have charging papers, and when you get to the end of the process, I have a Philadelphia jury you can tell why you thought it was okay to steal their votes."

The city's Election Task Force -- the largest in the city's history -- will be fully-staffed and "prepared to enforce" specialized crimes that may occur Tuesday, Krasner said.

Those crimes include intimidation, blocking or any other type of coercive behavior, the DA said.

"This is the cradle of liberty," Krasner said, "and nobody is going to steal that from us tomorrow or any other day."

Click here to watch the full press conference.

