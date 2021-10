Free coffee?

Pull up to the gas pumps at South Jersey's newest Wawa store on Thursday and you can also help yourself to some java "on the house."

Wawa's newest store is at 1220 Route 130 in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

It officially opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

