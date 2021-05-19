Feds: Cali Gal Ran $700,000 Counterfeit Coupon Scam

Federal authorities in New Jersey have charged a California woman with running a massive scam that produced more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit coupons used at retail stores throughout the country.

Using the name “Mandy Carr,” Tong Lor printed Carolina coupons with fake bar codes for household items such as diapers, laundry detergent, and toiletries and and then mailed them to customers nationwide, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Lor, 33, of Modesto sold the counterfeit coupons via invitation-only Internet groups associated with her businesses: Mandy’s Treasure Box, Mandy's Knitting Club, and Mandy’s Treasure Chest, Honig said.

Customers selected their coupons from an order form, she said.

“Lor then falsely coded and printed the counterfeit coupons and mailed them to the purchasers” almost exclusively through the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. attorney said.

Over the past 2½ years, records show, Lor mailed more than 13,000 coupon parcels through the postal service, she said.

Federal authorities charged her with two counts of mail fraud.

Honig credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark with the investigation leading to Wednesday’s arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Coppotelli and Heather Suchorsky of her Economic Crimes Unit in Newark are handling the case for the government.

