FBI, Homeland Security Raid Robbinsville Hindu Temple

FBI and Homeland Security agents descended on a Hindu temple in Mercer County on Tuesday.

Agents raided BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at 112 N. Main St. in Robbinsville at about 8 a.m. and are expected to be there the rest of the day, authorities said.

The New York Times reported that the raid is connected to a lawsuit that claims low-caste men have been brought from India to work on the massive temple for about $1 an hour.

Robbinsville police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were not involved in the activity.

“The FBI is there on court-authorized law enforcement activity. No further comment," FBI spokeswoman Doreen Holder told New Jersey 101.5.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued a stop work order on April 30 against Cunha’s Construction Inc. and owner Nuno Cunha based on repeated and ongoing violations of state wage and hour laws after visits to the BAPS temple in Robbinsville and Edison.

This is a developing news story.

