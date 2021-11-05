Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

FBI, Homeland Security Raid Robbinsville Hindu Temple

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
FBI and Homeland Security agents raided a Mercer County Hindu temple in connection with a labor wages lawsuit.
FBI and Homeland Security agents raided a Mercer County Hindu temple in connection with a labor wages lawsuit. Photo Credit: FBI.gov

FBI and Homeland Security agents descended on a Hindu temple in Mercer County on Tuesday.

Agents raided BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at 112 N. Main St. in Robbinsville at about 8 a.m. and are expected to be there the rest of the day, authorities said. 

The New York Times reported that the raid is connected to a lawsuit that claims low-caste men have been brought from India to work on the massive temple for about $1 an hour. 

Robbinsville police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were not involved in the activity.

“The FBI is there on court-authorized law enforcement activity. No further comment," FBI spokeswoman Doreen Holder told New Jersey 101.5.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued a stop work order on April 30 against Cunha’s Construction Inc. and owner Nuno Cunha based on repeated and ongoing violations of state wage and hour laws after visits to the BAPS temple in Robbinsville and Edison.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.