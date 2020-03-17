Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves Mercer, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves Mercer, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Authorities Pursue 600+ Price-Gouging Complaints In NJ: Got Any?
News

Drive-Thru Testing For Coronavirus Begins At Mercer County Urgent Care Centers

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
InFocus Urgent Care in Ewing Photo Credit: Google Maps
The novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two new drive-thru testing centers have opened in Mercer County.

More than 100 people have been tested this week at the centers in West Windsor and Ewing townships, according to officials from InFocus Urgent Care.

The centers opened Sunday at InFocus branches at The College of New Jersey on Campus Town Circle and the Windsor Plaza on Princeton Hightstown Road, allowing patients to get tested for the potentially fatal COVID-19 virus.

An urgent care center in Monmouth County also is now offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Patients suffering symptoms like a cough, breathing problems or fever should call ahead and get screened before being tested.

The centers also are testing for strep throat and the flu, which have similar symptoms as the coronavirus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.