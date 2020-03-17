Drive-Thru Testing For Coronavirus Begins At Mercer County Urgent Care Centers

Two new drive-thru testing centers have opened in Mercer County.

More than 100 people have been tested this week at the centers in West Windsor and Ewing townships, according to officials from InFocus Urgent Care.

The centers opened Sunday at InFocus branches at The College of New Jersey on Campus Town Circle and the Windsor Plaza on Princeton Hightstown Road, allowing patients to get tested for the potentially fatal COVID-19 virus.

An urgent care center in Monmouth County also is now offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Patients suffering symptoms like a cough, breathing problems or fever should call ahead and get screened before being tested.

The centers also are testing for strep throat and the flu, which have similar symptoms as the coronavirus.

