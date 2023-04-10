Dental Procedure Caused Strokes For Mercer Electrical Worker Facing Long Road To Recovery

Union members and other friends of a Mercer County electrical worker are rallying to support him in his medical recovery.

George Dipsey Jr., of East Windsor, suffered two strokes after unknowingly having a bacterial growth and infection on his heart, according to his cousin, Al Dipsey of Little Falls.

It is suspected the bacterial infection started following a dental procedure. George needs heart surgery and a valve replacement after the infection goes down, his cousin said.

"George is a fighter and is strong and determined to get well. That being said he is facing a very difficult road and recovery. It is a very scary and frustrating time that is a day-to-day hour-to-hour situation at this point," Al Dipsey wrote on this GoFundMe page.

George currently has use of only the left side of his body and is working on regaining his speech, Al wrote.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.