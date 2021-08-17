COVID-19: NJ Suffers Highest Daily Death Total In 3 Months, Blamed on Delta Variant, State Says

New Jersey reported 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in its latest statistical summary, the highest single-day death total this summer, state officials said.

The 20 latest COVID fatalities did not occur on the same day, but all were confirmed as positive on Tuesday. It marked the highest total coronavirus deaths in the Garden State reported in one day since 25 deaths due to COVID were announced by the state Health Department on May 26.

New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed COVID-19 cases - at 1,494 on Tuesday -- rose 20% in just a week and nearly 300% in one month, state data shows.

The Delta variant accounts for about 96% of cases in New Jersey, state officials have said.

There were 866 patients hospitalized in New Jersey -- suspected of suffering from COVID-19 -- on Monday. That's the highest number of likely coronavirus hospitalizations since mid-May, the state reported.

More than 166 million people in the U.S. were fully vaccinated as of last week, the CDC reported. Only 0.005% of those who had received two shots reported COVID-19 "breakthrough" cases that led to hospitalization or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several studies including this one by UC Davis have found that the most common symptoms reported by fully vaccinated people testing positive for the Delta variant are: a cough, fever, headache and/or loss of sense of smell.

For more details about the Delta variant, click on this CDC link.

