COVID-19: Mercer County Orders Closure Of Its Government Facilities

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes ordered the closure of all county-run facilities, except for essential functions, because of the coronavirus public health crisis.

“The purpose of this action is to reduce the movement of people in county buildings for the health and safety of our employees and the public with whom they interact,” Hughes said on Monday.

Several Mercer County municipalities already have declared a state of emergency.

Facilities to close include:

The McDade Administration Building, 640 South Broad St.

Office of the County Clerk, 209 South Broad St.

Board of Social Services, 200 Woolverton St.

One-Stop Career Center, 26 Yard Ave.

Cooperative Extension of Mercer County, 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing

Mercer County Connection, Route 33 at Paxson Ave., Hamilton

all branches of the Mercer County Library System;

Mercer County Improvement Authority, 80 Hamilton Ave.;

CURE Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave.;

Arm & Hammer Park, 1 Thunder Road.

All Mercer County Park Commission facilities will close but open spaces will remain available for passive recreation. Park Rangers will patrol the parks.

These county facilities and buildings will remain open: Correction Center, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services Communications Center. The Criminal and Civil Courthouses will be open only for emergency court proceedings, and the Office of the Surrogate will be open only for cases deemed emergent.

Trenton-Mercer Airport is a public-use facility and the Federal Aviation Administration requires it to be open to accommodate medivac, military and state police operations. The FAA has not placed limitations on commercial travel or general aviation.

Other services that will continue to be provided include TRADE (Transportation Resources to Aid the Disadvantaged and Elderly). TRADE will suspend transportation for shopping but continue service for medical appointments, including dialysis, meal delivery; and emergency roadway operations.

