Bomb Sniffing K9, NJ Handler Land Spot In National Police Calendar

A New Jersey K9 officer and his handler are being featured in a national police calendar.

Bohdi, a 5-year-old German Shepherd who serves with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, appears in the 2022 edition of Cops & Dogs.

Sheriff's Officer Mike Mullen and Bodhi serve Mercer County and surrounding areas on bomb threats and detection for explosive materials.

They work with the NJ Detect and Render Safe Task Force and assist in infrastructure security checks.

They also play a significant role in protecting the terminal areas of the Trenton-Mercer Airport and are primarily called on to search unattended luggage and suspicious packages, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler.

Together they assist at large sports venues, transit stations, special proceedings, and VIP events, Kemler said on Facebook.

Photographer John Baer, a Lawrence resident and retired NYPD officer, has put the popular calendar together for many years.

Proceeds from the calendar benefit the Capital K9 Association, a non-profit organization supplying bulletproof vests and special equipment for working K9’s.

Officials did not say what month Mullen and Bohdi are featured in, so you'll have to buy a calendar to find out. It can be ordered online at at copsanddogs.com.

The calendar also can be purchased at Dogs & Cats Rule pet store in Pennington.

