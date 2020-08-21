Authorities Bust 58 Suspects In Mercer County ATM Thefts -- And Only 15 Are NJ Residents

They flooded Mercer County by the dozens, hailing from New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, armed with bogus debit cards.

They nearly returned home with more than $250,000 stolen from Santander Bank ATMs across New Jersey.

Police in Mercer County were able to stop 58 of them on Tuesday -- and seize more than a dozen suspect vehicles, a handgun and drugs, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Only 15 of the 58 people charged in the Santander Bank ATM thefts this week in Mercer County were state residents, Onofri said.

Here's the breakdown:

Hamilton Township:

Police arrested 20 credit card theft suspects, including four from Maplewood in Essex County: Jerry Trujillo, 24, Zaire Lewis, 18, Frankie Jerome, 21, and Ahmad Muhammad, 18.

in Essex County: Jerry Trujillo, 24, Zaire Lewis, 18, Frankie Jerome, 21, and Ahmad Muhammad, 18. Sixteen New Yorkers busted in Hamilton hailed from the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Westchester County.

Hopewell Township:

Police arrested seven suspects including five from Essex County. Those were Ebrama Touray, 23, Mbemba Kaba, 23, Sekou Touray, 22, and Kingsley Nicolas, 22, all of East Orange; and Yacouba Sanogo, 24, of Newark .

Those were Ebrama Touray, 23, Mbemba Kaba, 23, Sekou Touray, 22, and Kingsley Nicolas, 22, all of and Yacouba Sanogo, 24, of . Touray was additionally charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a prosecutor’s detective, Onofri said.

Robbinsville Township:

Police arrested 20 suspected credit card thieves, including Alex Burnett, 30, of Jersey City in Hudson County.

in Hudson County. Fifteen suspects hailed Brooklyn, along with one each from Queens, the Bronx, Hempstead (Long Island) and Delaware.

Lawrence Township:

Police arrested four suspects from Brooklyn.

West Windsor:

Police arrested seven suspects, including the following five from New Jersey: Qwashan D. Mack, 19, of North Brunswick in Middlesex County; Hymeen S. Reynolds, 19, of East Orange in Essex County; Brajae U. Jones, 23, of Englewood in Bergen County; two from Garfield in Bergen County, Bryon K Jones Jr., 28, and Carla E. Donayre-Solano, 28; and two from the Bronx and Queens.

Princeton police and the members of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office also assisted. This is an ongoing investigation with additional arrests expected, Onofri said.

A handgun stacks of bank cards, debit cards, and credit cards were also recovered.

More than a dozen suspect vehicles were seized, and Robbinsville K-9 Quori sniffed out 150 grams of cocaine in the trunk of one, the prosecutor said.

Dozens from across Bergen and Monmouth counties were also arrested in connection with the thefts.

