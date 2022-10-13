Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain From Strong Storm System Packed With Gusty Winds
News

Are You A Winner? Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K In Mercer, Middlesex Counties

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville
Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Are you a winner? Two New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Mercer and Middlesex Counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, Oct. 12 drawing were sold at Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd. in Lawrenceville and Pit Stop Food Store on Englishtown Rd. in Old Bridge, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59. The Red Power Ball was 06, and the Power Play was 5X.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $454 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Oct. 15.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.