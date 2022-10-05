Accused Home Invader Was Center Of Major NJ Supreme Court Case On Racial Profiling: Report

A recently-accused New Jersey home invader just months ago had his convictions overturned in a major Supreme Court case that ultimately maintained that authorities can't stop cars during pursuits based on a suspect's race and gender, NJ Advance Media reports.

Peter Nyema, 31, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and weapons offenses after apparently shooting two people at their home on Lalor Street in Hamilton on April 28, local police said.

In May 2011, he was accused of carrying out a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Hamilton, alongside then 25-year-old Jamar Myers and a second accomplice, the outlet reports.

After some evidence of the robbery was ruled to be inadmissible, the case finally saw its way to the New Jersey Supreme Court, where Nyema was released from state prison as the conviction was overturned by appeals court in November of 2020, the report says.

As a result of Nyema's case, the court ruled that race and gender alone were not a valid reason for police to stop a vehicle during an investigation, NJ.com said.

Nyema was being held in the Mercer County Corrections Center.

