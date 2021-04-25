Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

90-Year-Old Trenton Man Shoots Female Neighbor Dead, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 90-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of his female neighbor in Trenton Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to Sheridan Avenue at 6:22 p.m., on reports of shots fired where they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds, Police Director Sheilah A. Coley said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the suspect, Clent Morris, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound on his eye, authorities said.

Morris and the victim apparently knew each other and have gotten into arguments in the past, police said.

Detectives with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force was investigating.

Victim information was not being released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.