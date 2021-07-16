53-Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Trenton Dies 2 Hours Later, Prosecutor Says

UPDATED: A 53-year-old man shot in Trenton late Wednesday died of his gunshot wounds about two hours later, authorities said.

Pablo Herrera Chun was shot, twice, near 43 N. Stockton St. about 8:40 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Chun was pronounced dead at about 10:20 p.m., the prosector's office said on Thursday.

Chun was taken to Capital Health System-Fuld and pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m., a prosecutor at the county office said.

An investigation was ongoing. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Karl Johnston at the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Anonymous tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

